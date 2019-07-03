PINEVILLE - Wyoming County Commission officials met Thursday with Logan County officials to discus their program that would place a deputy, or a school resource officer, in each high school as well as the Career and Technical Center.
Wyoming County is considering a similar program within its two high schools.
The Wyoming County Commission voted to go ahead with the grant application.
County commission president Jason Mullins said the state-offered grant would be for $28,000 per officer and would cover the salary, but does not include benefits, car and training. Those costs would be met separately.
The new positions would create at least two new positions within the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.
Mullins said the meeting was informative and the county would do what it needs to do to receive a state grant that funds similar programs in other counties like Logan.
"I see this as a great thing," Mullins said. "Logan County (representatives) was very informative and positive about the program's success in their system. We are really optimistic that this is something that we want to move forward on."
Under the plan, each high school, Westside and Wyoming East, as well as the Career and Technical Center would have a school resource officer stationed at the school full-time.
In addition to training, the officer must have at least a year of experience on the job. Therefore, veteran officers from the department would be assigned to the school posts, while new officers would be hired and added to the department's road patrol.
The school-based officers would also be free to work other jobs and cases in the summer when school is on break.
"The program is based on security, obviously, but also having the officers there to talk about drug prevention, safety," Mullins said. "It gives the students a chance to get to know the officers and build a relationship and trust with them. When that happens, and they have a problem, they would feel comfortable talking to them. It's a win-win situation, a great thing for the county and something we want to pursue."
The sheriff's office is also looking to hire another officer, out of necessity and in hopes that the county commission receives approval for the grant.
The Department will be offering the civil service test on July 23. Applications can be picked up at the county clerk's office at the courthouse.