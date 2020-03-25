CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s tourism industry could take a great hit after the most recent development in a series of business-related closures around the state.
In a news conference Friday, Justice announced the closing of all state park lodges and the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system in an effort to prevent out-of-state tourists and the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Justice said 69% of all visitors to state park lodges come from outside the Mountain State and more than 80% of Hatfield-McCoy Trail riders are not West Virginia residents.
The lodge closures come a day after an order that closed all barber shops and hair and nail salons in the state. Justice also signed an executive order extending DMV, vehicle inspection and business license deadlines.
Amid the lodge closures, the governor encouraged people to get outside and enjoy the spring-like weather that has moved into the area.
“We’ve got to close the lodges. It doesn’t mean we’re closing down our parks, campsites or cabins,” Justice said.
After issuing the order, the governor encouraged residents to get outside and enjoy the space the state parks provide by taking advantage of hiking, biking or fishing.
“We want people to get out … and enjoy the outdoors and get away from each other,” he said.
Trout will continue to be stocked in lakes and streams throughout the state, adding that to stop stocking the fish would be the “silliest thing” he’s heard of, citing that there would be nowhere else to put the fish that were set to be released.
Locally, East Fork campgrounds at East Lynn Lake will be closed to the public until further notice, park officials announced earlier this week.
“As of right now, we’re following CDC guidelines and have shut down all recreation areas including the campgrounds at East Lynn,” park ranger Mike Maaninen said. “The lakeside boat ramp is the only thing that will remain open to the public.”
The campground was scheduled to open for the season May 11 and remain open until Oct. 11. Maaninen said all reservations made for that time have been canceled and refunds have been made to patrons.
East Fork campgrounds consist of 170 individual camp sites, a boat ramp, amphitheater, playground, basketball and volleyball courts.
As the situation continues to develop and park officials receive more information, the circumstances could change for East Lynn. Maaninen said the decision came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
In the meantime, park employees will continue to work until otherwise instructed.
“The situation and the information we are getting changes almost hourly,” said Maaninen. “As of right now, everyone is still working.”
Though government officials will continue to work over the weekend to gather the latest information concerning COVID-19, Friday was the last press briefing Justice plans to give until Monday, unless an issue that “really needs to get” to the public arises.