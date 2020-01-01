CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has pledged state support following the Wyoming County Commission’s State of Emergency Declaration on Friday concerning the critical water supply issue at the Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville Public Service District.
“I have directed the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) to continue working with the PSD to meet their short-term emergency needs,” Justice said in a news release. “DHSEM personnel have been working with the PSD for over three weeks, right after the issue was first brought to my attention. I have directed my staff to explore all available State resources, including working with the West Virginia Water Development Authority, to find a permanent solution to this issue.”
Dean Meadows, director of the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services, said on MetroNews’ “Talkline” that a new well is needed to permanently fix the water issues that have caused shortages for customers of the Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville Public Service District for weeks now.
“It’s really getting to be a serious situation,” Meadows said on Friday’s “Talkline.”
For 40 years, he said, the PSD has used water from an abandoned mine site, via a well, as its source.
“Apparently, there’s been some kind of subsidence underground that’s compromised the water flow,” Meadows explained.
The Wyoming County Commission issued its State of Emergency declaration after the Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville Public Service District issued a mandatory conservation order earlier this month. The SD at that time said the available water in the well was critically short.
The system serves nearly 1,400 locations including Wyoming East High School, Glen Fork Elementary School, Twin Falls State Park and the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College along with nursing homes and assisted living homes. The service is currently being supplemented with water from a nearby creek.
That water was being pumped into the PSD plant to keep the system at about 450 gallons per minute.
“We’re talking about a plant that usually pumps around 900 gallons per minute, so it’s a lot of low pressure, but we’re able to keep the water at this point,” Meadows said. Tank filling was being prioritized.
Prepping a new well could take anywhere from three months to six months, once funding is in place.
“It’s going to be quite an expensive project, but it’s the only way we’re going to be able to secure this problem long-term,” Meadows said.