CHARLESTON — A Wyoming County student has earned the top spot in a statewide design contest, and now her artwork will appear on the cover of a calendar spreading an important message.
M’Kenna Stewart, a third-grader at Glen Fork Elementary School in Wyoming County, submitted the top entry in the 2019 Fire Safety Poster Contest. The judges selected her poster art for the calendar’s cover as well as for October, recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Month and during which National Fire Prevention Week takes place.
Schoolchildren from across West Virginia entered the State Fire Marshal’s annual calendar contest.
Posters from a dozen students were chosen last week for the 2020 wall calendar, which will be distributed statewide. The annual contest attracted 75 fire safety-themed entries from kindergarten through fifth-grade children at schools in 15 counties.
Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy, whose Cabinet department includes the Fire Marshal’s Office, judged the contest alongside Deputy Secretary Thom Kirk, Special Assistant to the First Lady Katie Speece, and Christy Day, coordinator for the Office of Communications at the W.Va. Department of Education.
State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree visited Stewart at Glen Fork Elementary last week to recognize her accomplishment with a medal and a plaque.
“With this being the fourth year of the contest, I’m pleased with the quality of posters put forth by all students,” Tyree said in a news release. “The judges had a tough job. Given the artistic ability, fire safety messaging and overall quality, there were a lot of great submissions. I thank all who have encouraged and supported our fire safety awareness effort. It is important for our children to know the dangers of fire”
Each of the 11 honorable mentions entries will grace the remaining months on the calendar.
The 2019 winners are:
Kindergarten:
- Wednesday Hines, Belmont Elementary, Pleasants County
- Sammy Butler, Athens Elementary, Mercer County
First Grade:
- Ayden Henderhan, Belmont Elementary, Pleasants County
- Sophia Mriscin, Driswood Elementary, Jefferson County
Second Grade:
- Libby Greene, Paden City Elementary, Wetzel County
- Jacob Chen, Southside Elementary, Cabell County
Third Grade:
- Miley Tallman, Buckhannon Academy Elementary, Upshur County
- M’Kenna Stewart, Glen Fork Elementary, Wyoming County
Fourth Grade:
- Ethan Price, Athens Elementary, Mercer County
- William Kilqore, Jennings Randolph Elementary, Randolph County
Fifth Grade:
- Kaili Anderson, Meadows Elementary, Cabell County
- Lucy Peyton, Driswood Elementary, Jefferson County