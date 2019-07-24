HD Media
Westside High School and Wyoming East High School have scheduled a special day of activities for all incoming freshmen for the 2019-20 school year.
Westside will host a Renegade Academy, which will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, with Wyoming East's Warrior Academy taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Both will operate on the same schedule as a regular school day (7:20 a.m.-2:48 p.m.)
Buses will make morning and evening runs. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Attendance is optional, but strongly recommended.
The academies will kick off with a Freshman Orientation at 7:30 (East) and 8 a.m. (Westside). Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend the meeting with their child.
"The meetings will cover many aspects of the high school experience," said Deirdre Cline, Superintendent of Wyoming County Schools. "This will be very beneficial to our incoming freshmen to help them to be better prepared for high school, as well as provide them with valuable information they will need to know as they begin their school year."
Cline said parents are also invited to attend a special workshop designed to help their child navigate high school.
The days' activities will include giving out class schedules and letting the freshmen meet each of their teachers.
They will be assigned a locker, taken on tours of the campus, and attend a School Spirit workshop. Students will visit each class and be introduced to homeroom/LINKS.
"High school can be an intimidating time in a student's life," Cline commented. "Our goal with these meetings is to help alleviate any worries or concerns by providing them information to make it easier for them to begin their classes with confidence and to enjoy their high school experience."
Parents and freshmen should stay tuned for more information during the summer months.
"Over the summer, you will receive additional notifications regarding the academies via postal mail, Wyoming County Board of Education Facebook and App, and School Messenger," Cline noted.
For further information, contact Robin Hall, assistant superintendent of Secondary Schools, at 304-732-6262, ext. 1102, or at nrhall@k12.wv.us.