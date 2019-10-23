PINEVILLE — Six area fire departments responded to a structure fire at the old Juliet Rundle Law Offices Thursday morning.
Fire departments from Pineville, Oceana, Mullens, Upper Laurel, Brenton and a ladder truck from Welch all responded to the call.
The blaze destroyed the building, but firefighters were able to contain it, saving nearby houses on one side and Jackson’s Outlet on the other.
According to Wyoming County Sheriff Deputy Tommy Blankenship, the call came in at about 6:30 a.m.
Blankenship said deputies were able to detain one man, who was later cited for trespassing.
“When we arrived on the scene, we found a homeless man who was staying in the building,” Blankenship said. “He told us he had a candle that he was using for heat and light and he knocked it over on some bedding and he could not get it put out.”
The man was identified as Kyle Rozanski, 30, from New York. Apparently he had met a woman via the internet and was left homeless when the relationship did not work out.
He was brought to the sheriff’s department for questioning and was later transported to the homeless shelter in Beckley.
Firefighters battled the four-story structure for most of the morning and afternoon. Blankenship said the last fire department left the scene around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
Route 10 was closed Thursday. That caused some students to miss school or arrive late after traffic was rerouted through Skin Fork and Key Rock. No injuries were reported from the incident.
The building has gone through different incarnations over the years and once was a restaurant, called, ironically, the Fireplace.
As of Friday afternoon, some of the embers were still smoking.