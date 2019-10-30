PINEVILLE — Law and Order in Wyoming County:
The son of a man who was jailed on 52 counts of sexual abuse, incest and first-degree sexual assault was arrested on similar charges.
Nathaniel Keiling was jailed for allegedly raping two children over the past decade.
The children said that Nathaniel Keiling and his father, Francis, sexually assaulted the two girls on a daily basis.
One of the children told police she was forced to share a hospital-type bed with Francis Keiling, and he made one of the children carry a recording device to make sure she did not disclose information to authorities.
Nathaniel Keiling is charged with 20 counts of sexual assault in the first degree, 20 counts of incest, and 20 counts of sexual assault by a parent or a guardian.
Both are currently in Southern Regional jail on a $100,000 bond.
Wyoming County man charged with drug possession
The execution of a warrant out of Fayette County led to another arrest Saturday in Fanrock.
A Wyoming County man was arrested for possession when deputies were serving a Fayette County warrant on Billy Lester in Fanrock.
Deputies arrived on the scene and found Jacob Ray Meade throwing bags out of a vehicle near the house.
The deputies searched the area and found bags containing meth, heroin and marijuana.
Meade was charged with possession of meth, heroin and marijuana and was being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.