HUNTINGTON — In an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, face-to-face classes at Marshall University have been suspended through the remainder of the school year and instruction will now be held online or through other alternative mediums, according to a letter from President Jerome Gilbert on Thursday.
The university previously planned for students to return to classes on campus April 13.
Because of this change, Marshall is also encouraging students who are able to return to their permanent residence to make plans to do so as soon as possible.
For international students, those who do not have another residence or have at-risk relatives at home, exceptions can be made by filling out an online extended stay form.
The school has also made the decision to postpone the May 2, 2020, commencement ceremony for spring graduates in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that suggest not holding large gatherings for the next two months.
Similar decisions have been reached this week at other universities in the region and beyond.
Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis on Wednesday announced the school’s decision to postpone Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies, planned for May 1-2, and graduation recognition activities on all regional campuses.
“When it is safe for our university community to come together again, we will immediately begin planning a postponed commencement celebration and will notify our graduates and our entire community as plans are developed,” Nellis wrote in a letter to the university community.
“Commencement is a significant occasion for our graduating Bobcats and their families, and I know we all feel a great sense of disappointment that we will not be able to celebrate their success together on May 2. However, I greatly look forward to the day when we come back together again for what I expect will be an incredibly memorable and moving commencement event as we celebrate not only your success at Ohio but also our collective journey through this unprecedented time.”
Nellis said OU is actively exploring ways to continue to connect with students and celebrate seniors as they wrap up the semester.
Most West Virginia University students also won’t return to campus for the rest of this semester because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Marshall students who have left campus with their belongings inside residence halls will not be permitted to retrieve these items until they receive specific instructions to do so in order to practice social distancing.
Minimal staff will be on site at Marshall and the campus will remain open as of now.
For MU students in residence halls, and for those with meal plans, the university intends to provide some type of prorated credit, pending approval by the board of governors, according to a news release. Details are still being worked out and eligible students will be contacted by the end of April.
Additional information about the university’s response to COVID-19 can be found at www.marshall.edu/coronavirus.