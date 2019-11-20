PINEVILLE — Brad Ellison didn’t start out on this trajectory that would lead him to make a bid for Wyoming County Sheriff.
It’s something that grew over the years.
And here he is.
Now, at 54 years old, Ellison is ready to make the move and last week announced his candidacy for top cop in his home county.
A veteran deputy, Ellison currently is the chief deputy in Wyoming County. And as a veteran, he said he would like to develop the younger deputies in the county, much the way he was aided along by veteran officers when he was coming up.
Job 1 for the department is cleaning up the drug problem.
“I want to be known as being hard on drugs,” Ellison said. “You are always going to have a segment that is going to do that, but as a force we need to educate at a young age about the evils of drug abuse. The government did a great job of making cigarettes the devil, and we need to go along those same lines with regards to drugs.”
Ellison said he is also staunchly in support, as he has been from the beginning, of the department having a presence in the two local high schools as school resource officers.
“It is a great program, something I definitely believe in, and that is something I would like to continue,” Ellison said.
He said the sheriffs with whom he has worked and watched over the years, guys like Randall Aliff and Sherill Parker, have served as mentors by action.
“I spent my whole career with Randall and Sheril and both are highly respected men,” Ellison said. “Wyoming County is my home and it’s going to be my home and I want to serve the community and help make it a better place; being the Sheriff, I can do that.”
Before serving his home county as a deputy, Ellison served his country in the Air Force between 1984-1988. He returned home after and answered a newspaper ad for a police officer position in Sophia. Soon after, he attended the police academy and returned home to become a police officer in his hometown, Pineville.
He joined the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department on July 1, 1991.
He said his philosophy would be to put his deputies in positions where they can best utilize their individual talents.
“I didn’t join the staff with the thought I would one day run for Sheriff,” Ellison said. “I’ve been mulling it over for some time though, and I feel like this is the right time. I have a lot of ideas, things I have thought of over the years.”
Ellison graduated from Pineville High School.