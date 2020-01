Nikolas Dukes was named Little Mr. Renegade 2020 during the annual Westside fund-raising event on Jan. 25 at Westside High School. Dukes was escorted by the Renegades’ Ryan Anderson. Logan Kinser, who was with the Renegades’ Daniel Reed, was second and Cullen Kirkendoll, with the Renegades’ Phillip Fox, was third.