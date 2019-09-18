PINNACLE CREEK -What looked like the a comeback might not be so after all.
A dozen miners hired to work at the Pinnacle Mines preparation plant were laid off as of Monday, Sept. 9.
That's according to the owner. The mine is being shut down indefinitely.
Bluestone Resources, which owns the mine, issued the following statement, blaming a downturn in the market as the culprit in the layoffs.
"There has been a large drop in the metallurgical coal market and these layoffs are necessary at this time. Management always regrets making any layoffs and these decisions are never taken lightly."
Miners were hired to start operating the preparation plant in July, two weeks after Gov. Jim Justice, who owned Bluestone Industries, talked about the plant.
"We did get the cleaning plant, the property and the Greenridge Reserve," Justice said on June 16 during a campaign tour stop in southern West Virginia. "You know what's going to happen? The whole area is going to come back to life.
It's all dependent upon one thing: can we fit this metallurgical coal into the marketplace. If Jay (Justice, the governor's son), and them can do that, and they can fit it into the marketplace, whether the market's Korea or China or India or wherever it may be, then that total number of jobs (between an estimated 400-500) we'll be able to achieve that. Probably within a year."
Obviously, that did not happen. It was the latest in a setback to the mining industry in southern West Virginia, particularly in Wyoming County, which has been hit hard by layoffs and idled mines.
Pinnacle Mining was officially closed back in the fall of 2018. Pinnacle Mining Company field for chapter 11 bankruptcy in northern Alabama on Oct. 14. Mission Coal, which owned the mine at the time, was $175 million in debt.
Nearly 400 miners were laid off when the plant closed down. Prior to that, 99 workers were laid off in late July 2018.
Bluestone Industries did issue a follow-up statement that the nearby Greenridge Mine would not be affected by the layoffs.
Greenridge is also owned by Bluestone Resources.
"This will have no impact on Greenridge," the statement said. "Development of the Greenridge Mine remains full steam ahead and when the Mine is started, it will employ a tremendous number of people. The coal from Greenridge can be processed at Bluestone's existing K2 facility if necessary."