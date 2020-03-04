PINEVILLE — The Coalfields Expressway is coming right along.
Those were the words of Mike Goode, the chairman of the Coalfields Expressway, on Friday afternoon.
Contrary to popular belief, the construction on the portion of the Expressway that will link Mabscott to Mullens is not behind schedule.
The contract never specified the fall of 2019 as the completion date, Goode said.
“I think in our early talks they had said they hoped to be done by the fall of 2019,” Goode said. “Well, that got out and kind of took on a life of its own. Kokosing is a major construction company and they are bringing it right along.
“Now, it is never going to be completed as fast as we want it completed, but it is coming right along.”
Goode said he would one day like to see the road opened up into Virginia, as the original hopes had intended.
It has been a struggle.
“And we’ve had to fight for every mile that we’ve got,” Goode said.
Goode said he envisions the Expressway doing what Route 19 did for communities like Oak Hill and Fayetteville in Fayette County and Summersville in Nicholas County.
“Think about going to Morgantown before there was Route 19,” Goode said. “You’d have to go to Charleston to hook up with 79. Look at what it did for communities like Oak Hill, Fayetteville and Summersville. I went to a fire school in Summersville in the early 1970s and you could get a pop and a honey bun at the gas station.”
Goode envisions the same thing happening along the the Expressway.
“A road has got to go somewhere,” Goode said. “It needs to go on and run into Pound, Virginia. Say you are going to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. You go get on (U.S.) 77 to Wytheville, Virginia, take a right on 81. If the expressway where opened to Pound, you could take more than an hour off the trip.”
Goode said the Mullens hookup will help Mullens as it would Pineville with an added extension, but it could really open up a new world to communities like Welch and Bradshaw.
“I just can’t help but think of the economic boost it would be for the expressway to open up through the those communities,” he said.
There has been speculation that the road could be completed into Mullens as soon as July.