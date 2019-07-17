HD Media
LOGAN - "Deadly Divide: The Hatfield & McCoy Story," the all-new outdoor drama from The Aracoma Story Inc., debuted last week at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park.
The show, written by local playwright and former Logan resident Geoff Allen, centers on the infamous Hatfield and McCoy feud that took place in the 19th century.
The show is presented at 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, July 18-21 and July 25-28.
It so happens that one actor playing a role in the show about the feuding families is a direct descendant of one of the families featured in the story.
When the show hits the stage at Chief Logan State Park, Jason McCoy will play the role of Asa Harmon McCoy, which happens to be his great-great-great-grandfather in real life.
McCoy said he appreciated the way the script has been written. Not all adaptations of the story have been handled in an accurate way. He said Geoff Allen, the playwright, has gotten it right.
"I am proud to be a part of this version," McCoy said.
McCoy said he wants everyone to know that Harmon was a man of principle.
"He believed he was on the right side of the war," he said. "He was not hiding in the cave as a coward, but to keep his family safe.
"I've heard these stories all my life," McCoy added. "It's surreal to be acting it out onstage. This story isn't a fantasy. It really happened. These were real people."
McCoy said "Deadly Divide" doesn't portray the McCoys and Hatfields as a murderous bunch of hillbillies. It shows them as two families that let pride get out of hand.
The original stage play was written by TAS Inc. alum Geoff Allen, a native West Virginian and former Logan resident who spent a year penning the script. Allen spent countless hours researching and cross-referencing all known facts about the feud in order to present the truest possible verison of the dramatic, violent, and often surprisingly touching tale.
"I took no sides," Allen says. "I took my obligation to tell the truth of the story quite seriously." The verdict, according to early screeners of the script, is that Allen did indeed deliver an honest depiction of the totality of the feud.
Long time TAS Inc. Director, Bill France, who is directing Deadly Divide, says "We've wanted to produce a Hatfield and McCoy show for years but couldn't find the right script. Until now."
Allen and France, besides being side-by-side performers in many past TAS Inc. productions, share another bond; they collaborated on the well-received refreshed version of The Aracoma Story with "The Aracoma Story, Spirits and Legends," which gained critical acclaim and success from 2009 to 2011. The goal was to reinvent the show without taking away anything that people know and love about the original production. The new version played to sold out crowds.
"Geoff and I work very well together," says France. "He knows how to write for performers, audiences, and directors."
France's vision of for "Deadly Divide" promises audiences an experience unlike anything that's ever been witnessed at Chief Logan State Park.
"I want the show to be like a big epic 3D movie that actually puts you in the film. The show is historical but it never forgets that being entertainment is the top priority. 'Deadly Divide' has every emotion. It's packed with gunfire, burning buildings, stabbings, and fighting. There's also love, dancing, sorrow and loss. Nothing is left out," France said.
"Deadly Divide-The Hatfield and McCoy Story" will be presented in the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park Thursday through Sunday from July 18-21 and July 25-28.
Advance (general admission) tickets can be purchased at Gatti's Pizza at the Fountain Place Mall, Pic Pac at Man, the Chief Logan Conference Center, Aracoma Drug in Chapmanville and online at www.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate starting at 7:30 p.m. the day of each show.
Advance tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 10 and under. At the gate, tickets will cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 10 and under.
For more information, call 304-752-0253.