PINEVILLE — You won’t find a more staunch advocate of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Shop with a Cop program than Brad Ellison.
The chief deputy has been a part of the program for all three years the department has held the event, and he said that it is one of the highlights of his year.
Not that it was always that way.
Everyone has volunteered for something in advance and when that day approaches you have second thoughts about doing it. Ellison said that was his thought leading up to the first event in 2017, but that feeling was quickly replaced by another feeling.
“You know how it is when it gets there, you start to think, ‘Oh, it’s on a Saturday,’ and this and that,” Ellison recalled. “I’ll never forget when it was over thinking, ‘I wouldn’t have missed this for a hundred dollars.’’ Just seeing the excitement and joy on the faces of the kids is worth every minute of it. It is really indescribable and I look forward to it every year now.”
This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7. The bus will leave Pineville at 3 p.m.
Each year, 11 of the county elementary and middle schools submit three names to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and each of the three children get to, as the program name says, Shop with a Cop.
The Wyoming County Board of Education donates a bus each year so the trip to the Beckley Wal-Mart can happen. In 2017, the first Shop with a Cop event was held at Magic Mart in Oceana, but that store was closed in October of 2018.
The rewards, Ellison said, are immediate.
“Seeing kids’ faces light up when told they get whatever they want up to $100,” Ellison said. “They won’t be told that they can’t or told no. I think it’s good for all the deputies and it allows people to see us in a different light as well. That we do have a heart and we do care about the community.”
And every year, something memorable happens.
One year a child asked to use her money to purchase presents for her family. It was a heartwarming moment that is, after all, part of the reason for the season.
Ellison said as many as 14 deputies and their family members annually volunteer for the event.
“We are by no means rich, but our kids always have their presents, get their gifts,” Ellison said. “But there are some families struggling during the holiday season. Things happen, you have to pay the power bill and the money just isn’t there. We just want to do what we can to help our neighbors.”
The event is for elementary age students up to fifth and sixth grade. Thirty-three kids in all take part in the event.
Donations are being accepted to help fund the program and can be sent to: P.O. Box 529, Pineville, WV 24874. On the memo line, please write “Shop With A Cop.”