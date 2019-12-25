A Democratic lawmaker who has fought Gov. Jim Justice in the courtroom announced plans Monday to run for West Virginia attorney general.
At a news conference at the Capitol, Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, looked past his primary challenger, labor attorney Sam Petsonk, and took aim at incumbent Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Sponaugle echoed those who challenged Morrisey in his failed 2018 bid for U.S. Senate, deriding the attorney general as “pain pill Pat” — a reference to Morrisey’s lobbying work on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry — and criticizing him for signing on to a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.
“He’s got a current lawsuit pending right now to take away protections for pre-existing conditions for all the citizens in the state of West Virginia,” Sponaugle said. “He’s more concerned about making sure millions of millions of millions of dollars are put in the pocket of the health insurance industry rather than the people of the state of West Virginia.”
Morrisey has not announced his plans for 2020, though he has been fundraising at the state level and issuing statements from the “Morrisey Campaign,” indicating a possible re-election bid.
Since the summer of 2018, Sponaugle has tried to compel Justice to live in “the seat of government,” as state law and the West Virginia Constitution require. Monday’s announcement came just days after attorneys for Justice asked the state Supreme Court to weigh in on Sponaugle’s lawsuit against him.
Sponaugle said the lawsuit has nothing to do with his political aims, and he had hoped it would have been wrapped up by now.
On Monday, Sponaugle paired Morrisey’s ties to the pharmaceutical industry with what he described as soft settlements with opioid distributors.
“What does he do? He has up to this point made a settlement with four of the major contributors in the state of West Virginia for $94 million,” Sponaugle said. “Ninety-four million dollars, and it costs the state of West Virginia $8 billion per year. We’re getting ripped off because it’s corrupt.” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also repeatedly criticized Morrisey for signing on to the ACA lawsuit and weak opioid settlements during their head-to-head campaign for U.S. Senate. Manchin narrowly defeated Morrisey, who ran on his alliance with President Donald Trump.
After Sponaugle’s media event, Morrisey took to social media and issued a statement from the “Morrisey Campaign” that praised him for his work in office and attacked an unnamed candidate.
“Patrick’s record of achieving results for West Virginia families is second to none,” the statement reads. “ We don’t need a hard core, liberal, anti-Trump, political operator — with no track record of accomplishment— serving in such an important position.”
An “Elliot” from the Morrisey campaign issued the same statement via email. He did not answer subsequent inquiries.
Sponaugle was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2011, where he has served since. His district covers parts of Hardy and Pendleton counties.