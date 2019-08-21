PINEVILLE - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced last week that Wyoming County led the state in new businesses for July.
Wyoming County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Christy Laxton made the announcement Thursday evening at the EDA's monthly meeting.
There were 12 new businesses in the county, increasing the total number of business entities from 432 to 455.
The new businesses in the county include: Hanover House of Faith; I've Got Wood, LLC; Kissel Rentals, LLC; MJM Farms, LLC; New Richmond Community Church, Inc.; Priority Production, LLC; Renegade Pharmacy, Inc.; Simmons Delivery, Inc.; Stewart Rental Properties, LLC.; Teekay Advertising, LLC.; Utility Asset Management, Inc.; Westside Floral, Inc.
"It is always great to see a lot of new businesses in the county, it's always great to know that we are growing," Laxton said. "It's exciting to know we were the leader in that. We see new businesses popping up here and there and the state is recognizing that. It's a positive, it's good for our economy."
Laxton added that the secretary of state's list is corporations only.
"That is LLCs, S Corps and C Corps," Laxton said. "It's also good to know some of these businesses in the county are partnerships or sole proprietorships, so those businesses are not even included in this report. It could be even higher. But we are excited to be the leader for July and we hope to do that in the coming months."
Lincoln, Jefferson, Morgan and Jackson counties also had notable growth in July.
"West Virginia is continuing to see an increase in new businesses from one month to the next," Warner said in making the announcement. "This is positive news and important to the growth of our economy."
Statewide, West Virginia saw a 13.6 percent growth in the previous 12-month period, with Summers County leading the way over that period at 15.86 percent growth.
Other business news from the EDA meeting
n Laxton read a report from the Wyoming County Days meeting last month.
It was decided that the dates of the annual celebration will be changed next summer.
The new dates will be either June 12-14 or June 26-28.
Also, the group discussed the annual reception, and there were preliminary discussions ongoing with R.D. Bailey Lake.
"We have had the reception in Oceana, Pineville and Mullens," Laxton said. "It seemed like R.D. Bailey Lake would make a good location for this year's reception."
n Brand Journey, the WVU branding initiative that worked with Pineville last year, is close to completing its commitment.
"This was a great thing for the county," board member Mike Goode said about the year-long experience, which led to several ideas to brand the city and drive tourism, among other things.
The logo for Pineville reads "All trails lead to home."
The group is expected to choose a new city in the next two weeks.
Before that, the last thing on the list is a set of flags that will be flying from light poles on Main Street and eight more from the Board of Education to Pineville on River Road.
There are two options for the city to consider.
They can keep a billboard in Summersville through the spring and pay for half of the flags or Brand Journey will pay for all the flags and the billboard will be removed at the end of the fall season.
n The owners of the old Magic Mart in Oceana are still trying to sell the facility.
Bids on the building are being accepted until 3 p.m. on Oct. 10.
The starting bid will be at $550,000.
The former shopping center's original asking price last fall had been $1.75 million.
n There will be a Business Pitch competition in the county for businesses that are two years old or less.
Applications are available on the Wyoming County EDA's website.
Five businesses will be chosen from the applications submitted and a video will be made of each one and will be available for voting on the Facebook page.
The actual business pitch will be Sept. 29 at the Courthouse in Pineville.