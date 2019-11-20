PINEVILLE — A new grant will help get Wyoming County fire departments up to par as far as radios go.
The county recently was awarded a $766,000 federal grant that will outfit the county’s eight volunteer fire departments with new radios.
The Pineville Fire Department submitted the paperwork for the grant, which is in part funded by FEMA.
“What this is going to do is bring us up to the current regulations and allows us to improve our communication,” Pineville Firefighter Robbie Bailey said of the recently announced grant. “We will now be able to access the state network and that is a huge plus. It will also upgrade our communication here in the county. It’s a great thing for the county and for our fire departments.”
Bailey said accessing the state network is especially beneficial during times of disaster, when state agencies as well as the National Guard would be in the county — such as during the floods that devastated the area in recent years — as well as update the local teams that may be assisting in another area.
“That is something we could not do before, and it’s a big part of why we wanted to upgrade (the radio system),” Bailey said.
The following communities in Wyoming County have fire departments: Cyclone, Mullens, Oceana, Pineville, Upper Laurel, Brenton, Coal Mountain and Hanover.
Over the course of the next few months, all those departments will be outfitted with new radios.