Wyoming County Schools' Summer Reading Camp will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 9 through Aug. 1, for elementary and middle school students.
According to Rebecca Cooke, assistant superintendent of Elementary and Middle schools, the camp will be available to students in grades K-8 at the following schools: Baileysville Elementary and Middle School, Berlin McKinney Elementary School, Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School, Mullens Middle School, Pineville Elementary School, Pineville Middle School, Oceana Middle School, and Road Branch Elementary and Middle School.
There will be numerous activities, all of which will be reflective of the books students read. They can include, but are not limited to art, music and writing, as well as other relevant activities. Wyoming County teachers will facilitate the reading camps.
"The goal of the Summer Reading Program is to encourage students to continue reading throughout the summer by making the school libraries available to them," Cooke said. "Hopefully, this will decrease the number of students who experience the reading 'summer slide' that is often evident with students who do not read during the summer months."
Cooke pointed out that statistics show that students who do not read during the summer months can lose more than two months of learning by the time they return to school.
The camp will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day and lunch will be provided. Students may sign up to attend the camp at their home school.