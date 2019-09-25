The Wyoming County Career and Technical Center’s first year cosmetology students each created a poster about an “Era of Hair Styling” during their English lab classes. Some of the titles were: Victorian, Egyptian, Chinese, Roman, 1920s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.
Cosmetology students look at history of hairstyling
cjohnsto
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Ky. woman charged with stealing car dolly from Duba's
- 'Mingos make a stop in Mingo County
- Pike County pair indicted on human trafficking harges
- Fire destroys iconic Loftis Mansion
- Annual King Coal Festival is scheduled for Saturday
- Mayor announces 'paint the tank' project
- BREAKING: Loftis Mansion burns to the ground
- Tug Valley Panthers blank Hannan Wildcats, 56-0
- Dwight Williamson: Golf champ got his start on course that is now gone
- Pirates shut out against Ohio power Alter, 14-0
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.