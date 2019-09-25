20190925-pih-cosmetology

Submitted photo The Wyoming County Career and Technical Center’s first year cosmetology students each created a poster about an “Era of Hair Styling” during their English lab classes. Some of the titles were: Victorian, Egyptian, Chinese, Roman, 1920s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

The Wyoming County Career and Technical Center’s first year cosmetology students each created a poster about an “Era of Hair Styling” during their English lab classes. Some of the titles were: Victorian, Egyptian, Chinese, Roman, 1920s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.