DEC. 5
n 4th annual Oceana Christmas Lights Parade, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Oceana. Hosted by the Oceana Chamber of Commerce. Parade lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the street beside the library and along the back street toward City Hall. Parade will go from the Post Office to Gilliland Park. The Oceana Christmas Lights Parade is a festive, fun-filled, illuminated Christmas parade to celebrate the community spirit of the season. Enter your church group, civic club, youth group, classic car, business, or family. Untangle your holiday lights and get glowing because everyone is invited to enter the parade. All you have to do is show up and get in line. Following the parade, join us at the amphitheater in Gilliland Park for free photos with Santa.
n The annual Shentel Turkey Drop will follow the Christmas Light Parade in Oceana on Dec. 5, roughly 7:30-8:30 p.m. There will be refreshments, crafts and fun. Shentel says, “See if turkeys can fly, and maybe even win one to eat!”
DEC. 6
n Mullens Downtown Christmas Celebration and Parade, 6-7:30 p.m., 316 Moran Ave., Mullens. Features tree lighting, S’mores, hot chocolate, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a parade.
n Glen Fork Holiday Bingo Night, Friday, Dec. 6, Glen Fork School Gymnasium, 111 Glen Fork Hollow Road, Glen Fork, West Virginia. Early Bird at 6 p.m., Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $15 in advance at the school office; $20 at the door. Prizes and raffles. Concessions will be for sale.
n The Aracoma Story, Inc. presents “Elf the Musical,” Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15, at The Coalfield Jamboree, 308 Main St. Logan, West Virginia. Join Buddy the Elf on his holiday journey to find family and the true heart of Christmas! Tickets at taspresentself2019.brownpapertickets.com.
DEC. 7
n Pineville Winter Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Pineville Elementary School. Free admission. Door prizes, bake sale, raffles, jewelry, ceramics, gifts, crafts, decor, giveaways, hot dogs and more. Proceeds benefit the Wyoming County Toy Fund.
n Santa at the Park at Twin Falls State Park, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Join Santa and Mrs. Clause in the Azalea Room at the Lodge at 6 p.m. for some cookies and cocoa. Free family fun event.
n Hometown Christmas celebration, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Pineville. Parade lineup starts at 5 p.m. at Pineville Elementary School. Lighted parade participants welcome. Following parade, head to the Wyoming County Courthouse for carriage rides, stories, carols, hot chocolate and cookies, selfies with Santa, vendors and more.
n The Tribute Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Saulsville Baptist Church in Saulsville, West Virginia. Tickets are $15. For tickets, call Karen at 304-673-0980.
n Upper Laurel Fire Department Christmas Fundraiser 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Upper Laurel Fire-Rescue Station 500, 7534 Poplar Gap Road, Wyoming County. There will be an auction and raffles featuring items from Buffalo Wild Wings, Cheddars, Texas Roadhouse, Bowling, Mini Golf, Paparazzi, Avon, Beef Jerky Outlet, Country Inns & Suites, Cabin stays, Hampton Inn and more. There will also be a cake walk, bake sale and ornament crafts that are an extra charge. Santa and friends will be present.
n Christmas in the Mountains Dinner Show, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Jack Caffrey Arts & Culture Center, 143 Wyoming St., Welch, West Virginia. Includes a dinner buffet and music by The West Virginia Brass Quartet with String Performances. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds go to event host McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc. Call 304-436-6588 to reserve tickets or purchase online through Eventbrite.
DEC. 8
n Sing at Bible Baptist Church, Route 85, Oceana, 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Hosted by The Trinity Aires. The Trinity Aires is a southern gospel group with distinctive family harmony and unique instrumentation.
DEC. 13
n Home for the Holidays Tour, hosted by Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, West Virginia. Home for the Holidays Tour will feature Landau and his band with special guest star Larry Groce, the host and co-creator of the long running and hugely popular Mountain Stage National Public Radio Mountain produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Reserve your tickets in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com.
DEC. 21
n Home for the Holidays Tour, hosted by Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Ave., Madison, West Virginia. Home for the Holidays Tour will feature Landau and his band with special guest star Larry Groce, the host and co-creator of the long running and hugely popular Mountain Stage National Public Radio Mountain produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Reserve your tickets in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com.