AUG. 10
3rd annual 5K Color Run, 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Twin Falls State Park. Entry Fee: $20. T-Shirts will be given out at registration to the first 100 paid applications. Award medals will be given to first, second and third place winners. Participants can walk or run. The run is not timed. Wear colorful outfits to add to the fun. Anyone interested in volunteering as a color thrower please contact the park. The first 25 people to volunteer to be a color thrower will receive a color run T-shirt the morning of the race.
Art in the Park, 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Gilliland Park, Oceana. This event will include local food vendors and live music from local bands.
Annual GPP Lawrence Mine Safety Cardboard Boat Race, 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at Gilliland Park Pool, Oceana. $175 in prize money up for grabs at the 2nd annual GPP Nick Lawrence Mine Safety Cardboard Boat Race. Each award winner will receive $25 and a certificate and you can win more than one award. Check the event page for details and rules, www.facebook.com/events/869918623353492/.
AUG. 14-17
Westside Tennis Camp, 2-5 p.m. Aug. 14-17 at Westside High School tennis courts, 1 Renegade Drive, Clear Fork. Open to all boys and girls who attend Westside. Call 304-946-5409.
AUG. 16
Farm to Table, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Twin Falls State Park. Dinner at The Pioneer Farm. Reservations are required at 304-294-4005.
Fundraiser for Recovery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Wyoming County Peer Recovery Connections, 155 Park St., Pineville. Hot dog and burger dinner sale to fund the Ride for Recovery taking place Aug. 31. Call 304-894-6015 to place an order.
AUG. 22
Community Meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Wyoming County Peer Recovery Connections, 155 Park St., Pineville.
AUG. 24
Wings of Wonder: WV Birds of Prey, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Twin Falls State Park, Mullens. Three Rivers Avian Center will bring six Raptor Ambassadors for a special program. The event is free, open to the public and great for all ages. Learn pro-active tips for helping West Virginia's wild birds and get a chance to ask questions during this interactive program.
AUG. 26
Renegade Academy at Westside High School, 7:20 a.m.-2:48 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. Full-day orientation for incoming freshmen. Parents/guardians also encouraged to attend morning session. Buses will make morning and evening runs. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Attendance is optional, but strongly recommended.
AUG. 27
Warrior Academy at Wyoming East High School, 7:20 a.m.-2:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Full-day orientation for incoming freshmen. Parents/guardians also encouraged to attend morning session. Buses will make morning and evening runs. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Attendance is optional, but strongly recommended.