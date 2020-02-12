PINEVILLE — Sometimes the smallest gifts make the biggest difference.
In her role as a Community In Schools facilitator at Berlin McKinney Elementary School, Molly Sigmon has developed a relationship with the students and families alike.
On Monday, Feb. 3, at the Wyoming County Board of Education meeting at the county Career and Technical Center, she related an instance where she was able to not only get a pair of shoes for one of her students, but also for a parent.
The new shoes empowered the parent to go to job interviews, get a job and turn around one family’s fortunes for the better.
It is just one of a growing number of success stories coming out of the nationwide program that was first brought to the state in Greenbrier County way back in 2004 by now First Lady Cathy Justice.
In 2019, the West Virginia Legislature allocated over $3 million to expand CIS from a pilot program in Wyoming, McDowell and Berkeley counties to 11 counties.
The program came to Wyoming County last year at Westside as part of that original pilot program.
To say it was successful in its maiden voyage in Wyoming County would be a huge understatement.
A total of 25 senior students were seen as potentially at-risk at the beginning of the school year. All 25 of those students, under the charge of facilitator Kathy Brunty, graduated.
“We are seeing first hand every day ways that the program has been impactful in Wyoming County,” said John Henry, attendance director for the Wyoming County Board of Education. “Whether it is something like getting a pair of shoes for a student or a family member or helping a homeless student find a home, we have seen the impact. It’s made a huge difference in the lives of our students.”
Wyoming County received the largest portion of a grant that allowed it to expand to Westside’s feeder schools as well as Wyoming East High School.
The county in July hired a new facilitator at each school.
“I think the first lady and the governor have a special place in their hearts for Wyoming County,” Henry said. “They know when they allocate funds here that it’s going to be used with the best interest of the students in mind. I don’t think we can thank them enough for helping bring this program to Wyoming County.”
All of the Communities in Schools facilitators attended a four-day training seminar in Huntington.
They have been described as a combination “social worker, counselor and graduation coach.”
“The job can be wide-ranging,” Henry said. “It could be something like food, clothing or school supplies. It could be helping a student who is homeless get relocated. We have seen examples in all of those areas and we have seen positives emerge from those instances. Anything we do that impacts the lives of our students is a great thing.”
Henry said the program impacts three areas that are important in his job — attendance, behavior and academics.
“If you have an attendance problem there is a chance that you are going to fall into a situation where you have an academic problem,” Henry said. “And if you have an academic problem that can lead to a behavioral problem.”
Since the inception of the CIS program, attendance has picked up around the county. It may not be totally tied to just the CIS program, but Henry said he believes it has certainly impacted the numbers across the board.
Schools like Baileysville Middle/Elementary and Road Branch, once at the bottom of the attendance numbers, have jumped up to the middle of the pack and are still rising, Henry said, just a few months after the CIS program came into their respective schools.
Henry said he hopes to continue the program not only at the schools currently with CIS, but to also expand the program.
“I would like to see every school in the county have a CIS facilitator and meet the needs for all of our kids in the county who simply need a helping hand,” Henry said. “At the end of the day, that’s what we all want to see.”
The CIS program is currently in eight of the county’s 13 schools.
The program is now in 11 counties in West Virginia and Henry said Wyoming County has been contacted to help other counties that are in their first year under the CIS umbrella.
Other counties now with the program include Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Hardy, Lincoln, Pendleton and Raleigh, all serving 59 schools.