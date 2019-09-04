To submit an item for the Community Calendar, send an e-mail to PIHnews@HDMediaLLC.com.
SEPT. 7
n Oceana Art in the Park, 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Gilliland Park. A variety of local artists and craftspeople will showcase their talent and may have some of their creations for sale. This event will include local food vendors and live music from local bands. If you are an artist, artisan, crafts-person (including but not limited to: painting, photography, wood working, music, etc.) and would like to display or sell your work during Art in the Park, visit their event page on Facebook for information and updates.
SEPT. 15-21
n Cyclone Church of God, 5591 Country Road in Cyclone, will host a revival at 7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, Sept, 15-21. Guest speakers will include Darrell Bailey, Don and Emma Lou White, Ralph Blankenship and Michael "Mike" Kell.
SEPT. 21-22
n 37th annual Lumberjack Festival at Twin Falls State Park. A family-oriented event, featuring a Lumberjack competition, music, hayrides, and a variety of arts and crafts by area residents. The Lumberjack Competition is Saturday only and begins at 10 a.m. Coordinated by Twin Falls Resort State Park, College Timber Sports Teams will be competing in ax throw, log roll, crosscut saw, chain saw, one-man bucking, bolt splitting, horizontal chop, pole fell and more.
SEPT. 28
n Westside High School Cheer Bingo, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Westside High School. Early Bird starts at 5:30 p.m. Regular Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $15; tickets at the door $20. See any Westside Cheerleader or parent for a ticket. See the Westside Cheer Bingo event on Facebook for additional details.
SEPT. 29
n Pineville Business Pitch Competition, 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Wyoming County Courthouse. Deadline to apply is Aug. 28. Anyone who is interested in starting a small business or has a small business that is less than two years old in Wyoming County is invited to participate in our upcoming Business Pitch Competition. Visit the event page on Facebook for guidelines and link to the application. Plan to come out for a great day of food, fun, and hearing about new small businesses in Wyoming County.
OCT. 4
n 2019 Fall Photo Workshop at Twin Falls State Park. If you're an amateur photographer or a working pro, you will pick up lots of tips to increase your photo skills. The workshop is the perfect time to learn new skills and hone old ones. Twin Falls 4,000 acres, complete with the park's Pioneer Farm, create picture perfect settings for photography.
NOV. 2
n Mullens Fall Festival Photo Contest, 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the festival stage. Rules are as follows: Photo must be yours originally; must include date and location of picture; location must be in West Virginia; photo must be submitted in a frame with date and location attached to front; name and phone number of photographer must be attached to back of photo frame; each submission has a $5 entry fee. There will be jars for people to vote with their monetary donation. Your $5 entry fee will be counted toward the final total. The photo with the most money at the end of the night will win. Winner takes half of proceeds.
NOV. 8
n 2019 Song Writer's Retreat at Twin Falls State Park with ASCAP songwriter Jim Ritchey and nationally acclaimed BMI songwriter Kelley Hunt. Workshop sessions will cover topics including creativity, songwriting techniques, collaboration, music business basics and many other related subjects. Participants will have multiple opportunities to write during the weekend as well as to share their songs. The workshop is designed for songwriters of all levels but will be particularly helpful for those who have written songs already and need some help perfecting their craft. Participants need not play an instrument, but a piano will be available, and everyone is encouraged to bring a guitar.