OCT. 18-19
The Hanover Trail of Horror, 2993 Interstate Highway, Hanover, continues Oct. 18 and 19 with two attractions — a haunted hayride and a haunted house. Admission is $10; tickets sales start at dark. Parking is available at the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department.
OCT. 26
Autumn Fest is planned to begin at 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 on Main Street in Pineville. Follow the Town of Pineville on Facebook for updates.
Westside Junior Class Bingo, Saturday, Oct. 26, Westside High School. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; early bird start at 5:30 p.m., regular Bingo at 6 p.m. Tickets $15 through Friday, Oct. 18; purchase from a member of the junior class or contact Michele Cook. Tickets will be $20 at the door.
OCT. 27
Trunk or Treat, 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Campus Church of God, Cyclone. Refreshments will be served. There will be games and door prizes. No scary costumes.
NOV. 2
Mullens Fall Festival Photo Contest, 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the festival stage. Rules are as follows: Photo must be yours originally; must include date and location of picture; location must be in WV; photo must be submitted in a frame with date and location attached to front; name and phone number of photographer must be attached to back of photo frame; each submission has a $5 entry fee. There will be jars for people to vote with their monetary donation. Your $5 entry fee will be counted toward the final total. The photo with the most money at the end of the night will win. Winner takes half of proceeds.
City of Mullens Fall Festival, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Apple butter making, crafts, games, food, music and more.
NOV. 8
2019 Song Writer’s Retreat at Twin Falls State Park with ASCAP songwriter Jim Ritchey and nationally acclaimed BMI songwriter Kelley Hunt. Workshop sessions will cover topics including creativity, songwriting techniques, collaboration, music business basics and many other related subjects. Participants will have multiple opportunities to write during the weekend as well as to share their songs. The workshop is designed for songwriters of all levels but will be particularly helpful for those who have written songs already and need some help perfecting their craft. Participants need not play an instrument, but a piano will be available, and everyone is encouraged to bring a guitar.
To submit an item for the Community Calendar, send an email to PIHnews@HDMediaLLC.com.