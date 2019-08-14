To submit an item for the Community Calendar, send an e-mail to PIHnews@HDMediaLLC.com.
AUG. 14-17
Westside Tennis Camp, 2-5 p.m. Aug. 14-17 at Westside High School tennis courts, 1 Renegade Drive, Clear Fork. Open to all boys and girls who attend Westside. Call 304-946-5409.
AUG. 16
Farm to Table, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Twin Falls State Park. Dinner at The Pioneer Farm. Reservations are required at 304-294-4005.
Fundraiser for Recovery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Wyoming County Peer Recovery Connections, 155 Park St., Pineville. Hot dog and burger dinner sale to fund the Ride for Recovery taking place Aug. 31. Call 304-894-6015 to place an order.
AUG. 22
Community Meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Wyoming County Peer Recovery Connections, 155 Park St., Pineville.
AUG. 24
Wings of Wonder: WV Birds of Prey, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Twin Falls State Park, Mullens. Three Rivers Avian Center will bring six Raptor Ambassadors for a special program. The event is free, open to the public and great for all ages. Learn pro-active tips for helping West Virginia's wild birds and get a chance to ask questions during this interactive program.
AUG. 26
Renegade Academy at Westside High School, 7:20 a.m.-2:48 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. Full-day orientation for incoming freshmen. Parents/guardians also encouraged to attend morning session. Buses will make morning and evening runs. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Attendance is optional, but strongly recommended.
AUG. 27
Warrior Academy at Wyoming East High School, 7:20 a.m.-2:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Full-day orientation for incoming freshmen. Parents/guardians also encouraged to attend morning session. Buses will make morning and evening runs. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Attendance is optional, but strongly recommended.
Back to School Bash, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Glen Fork Elementary & Middle. Features performance from the stage show "Annie" by Miss Bethany Cook. Refreshments will be served before watching an outdoor movie.
SEPT. 7
Oceana Art in the Park, 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Gilliland Park. A variety of local artists and craftspeople will showcase their talent and may have some of their creations for sale. This event will include local food vendors and live music from local bands. If you are an artist, artisan, crafts-person (including but not limited to: painting, photography, wood working, music, etc.) and would like to display or sell your work during Art in the Park, visit their event page on Facebook for information and updates.
SEPT. 15-21
Cyclone Church of God, 5591 Country Road in Cyclone, will host a revival at 7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, Sept, 15-21. Guest speakers will include Darrell Bailey, Don and Emma Lou White, Ralph Blankenship and Michael "Mike" Kell.
SEPT. 29
Pineville Business Pitch Competition, 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Wyoming County Courthouse. Deadline to apply is Aug. 28. Anyone who is interested in starting a small business or has a small business that is less than two years old in Wyoming County is invited to participate in our upcoming Business Pitch Competition. Visit the event page on Facebook for guidelines and link to the application. Plan to come out for a great day of food, fun, and hearing about new small businesses in Wyoming County.
NOV. 2
n Mullens Fall Festival Photo Contest, 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the festival stage. Rules are as follows: Photo must be yours originally; must include date and location of picture; location must be in WV; photo must be submitted in a frame with date and location attached to front; name and phone number of photographer must be attached to back of photo frame; each submission has a $5 entry fee. There will be jars for people to vote with their monetary donation. Your $5 entry fee will be counted toward the final total. The photo with the most money at the end of the night will win. Winner takes half of proceeds.