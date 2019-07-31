To submit an item for the Community Calendar, send an e-mail to PIHnews@HDMediaLLC.com.
AUG. 1
Pet Health Clinic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Mullens City Hall, 316 Moran Ave., Mullens. Hosted by Angels of Assisi. For cats and dogs. Rabies, distemper and microchip: $25 total ($10 separate). Sick exam: $10 (plus the cost of any medication). Limited to the first 40 pets.
AUG. 2-3
Mullens annual Community Yard Sale, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 2-3.
AUG. 2-4
Special services/Homecoming, Aug. 2-4 at Cyclone Church of God. Services on Aug. 2 and 3 will start at 7 p.m. with guest speakers Emma White and Michael Kell. Homecoming service will start at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 with Ralph Blankenship as guest speaker and The Harless Family as special singers. Dinner will follow after homecoming service.
AUG. 3
Bill Cline Memorial Golf Tournament, 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Twin Falls Resort State Park. Hosted by Claypool United Methodist Church.
Family Friends Honoring Veterans, 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Brenton Fire Department. Bake sale, auction, yard sale, car wash, singing, karaoke contest.
AUG. 10
3rd annual 5K Color Run, 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Twin Falls State Park. Entry Fee: $20. T-Shirts will be given out at registration to the first 100 paid applications. Award medals will be given to first, second and third place winners. Participants can walk or run. The run is not timed. Wear colorful outfits to add to the fun. Anyone interested in volunteering as a color thrower please contact the park. The first 25 people to volunteer to be a color thrower will receive a color run T-shirt the morning of the race.
Art in the Park, 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Gilliland Park, Oceana. This event will include local food vendors and live music from local bands.
Annual GPP Lawrence Mine Safety Cardboard Boat Race, 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at Gilliland Park Pool, Oceana. $175 in prize money up for grabs at the 2nd Annual GPP Nick Lawrence Mine Safety Cardboard Boat Race. Each award winner will receive $25 and a certificate and you can win more than one award. Check the event page for details and rules, www.facebook.com/events/869918623353492/.
AUG. 14-17
Westside Tennis Camp, 2-5 p.m. Aug. 14-17 at Westside High School tennis courts, 1 Renegade Drive, Clear Fork. Open to all boys and girls who attend Westside. Call 304-946-5409.
AUG. 16
Farm to Table, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Twin Falls State Park. Dinner at The Pioneer Farm. Reservations are required at 304-294-4005.
AUG. 24
Wings of Wonder: WV Birds of Prey, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Twin Falls State Park, Mullens. Three Rivers Avian Center will bring six Raptor Ambassadors for a special program. The event is free, open to the public and great for all ages. Learn pro-active tips for helping West Virginia's wild birds and get a chance to ask questions during this interactive program.
AUG. 26
Renegade Academy at Westside High School, 7:20 a.m.-2:48 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. Full-day orientation for incoming freshmen. Parents/guardians also encouraged to attend morning session. Buses will make morning and evening runs. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Attendance is optional, but strongly recommended.
AUG. 27
Warrior Academy at Wyoming East High School, 7:20 a.m.-2:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Full-day orientation for incoming freshmen. Parents/guardians also encouraged to attend morning session. Buses will make morning and evening runs. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Attendance is optional, but strongly recommended.