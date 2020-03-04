March 6-8
2020 Tracking and Wood’s Lore Workshop, March 6-8, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. Presented by Trails, Inc. Step back in time to the 18th century. Learn some of the skills that were necessary for everyday life and learn of the cultural sharing that has made our modern lives richer. Enjoy nature, drama, tracking, and history in outdoor and indoor settings.
March 7
Baileysville Bingo, 6 p.m. March 7, Baileysville Elementary and Middle School. Come out and join Baileysville’s staff and students Saturday, March 7 and support our school. Lots of great prizes and special baskets donated by Wyoming County’s finest, our Service Personnel. Stop by the cotton candy booth to support our service personnel as they raise money to provide multiple seniors with scholarships. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for Early Bird games. Tickets are $15 pre-sale (purchase in the school office) or $20 at the door.
Mega Indoor Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 7, Sophia Free Will Baptist Church. Multi-Family Indoor Yard Sale, Barbecue Sale and Baked Goods. Yard Sale items include: furniture, household items, clothing (kids’, women’s and men’s), toys, comic book collection, collectibles, office furniture, books, home decor, homemade crafts, and more.
March 11
Free Heart Health Screenings, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., ARH Medical Mall, Beckley. Walk-ins only. Patients should fast for best results. Screenings include EKG; lipid profile; vitals; stroke; blood glucose (courtesy of Jan Care Ambulance).
March 14
Lady Renegade Softball Bingo, 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Westside High School. The event is hosted by Kathy Sizemore Prichard and Darren E. Blankenship to raise funds for the softball team. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Early bird games begin at 5:15 p.m. and Bingo begins at 6 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $15 through Friday, March 6. Tickets at the door will be $20.
March 15
Green Day Hike, noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. Join a group hike at noon or 4 p.m. on the Falls Trail, a 1 1/4 mile that passes by both falls that gave the park its name. Join Tammy and shake off the winter blues! All participants will receive a Green Day hike patch after the hike.
March 20-21
Southern WV Home Builders Association Home & Leisure Show, March 20-21, Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. Hunting and fishing area, petting zoo, pictured with the Easter Bunny and more. Open 1-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Spring Rummage Sale, March 20-21, 118 Guyandotte Ave., Mullens. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.
March 28
Swinging with Sinatra, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Mullens Veterans Building. Lee Dean will be performing as Ol’ Blue Eyes for this free event. Donations will be accepted at the event, and all proceeds will be split between the Mullens Police and Fire Departments. Concessions and treats will be sold at this event as well. They will be prepared by Christy Seaton. This is an all-ages event, and will be a guaranteed great time. Come out and enjoy this community event, and help your local heroes at the same time.
April 11
Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 11, Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive. West Virginia’s largest Exotic Animal Expo will be in Beckley for the first time. Reptiles, invertebrates, small mammals, birds offered by breeders. Admission is $5 adults; kids 12 and younger free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
May 16
Mountaineer Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will be at Westside High School from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16. This is for anyone who needs help. Recipients should bring one or two large boxes or laundry baskets in which to carry their food home. This is a drive-through pantry, no standing in line. Volunteers are also needed. It’s a great opportunity for churches, schools, scouts, organizations, or anyone who just wants to help the community. Volunteers need to be at Westside by 9 a.m. on May 16.
July 17-19
Mark your calendar now for the 9th annual Civil War Days, July 17-19 at Twin Falls Resort State Park. Hosted by annual Wyoming County Civil War Days and Wyoming County Historical Museum. Includes battle re-enactment, ghost stories, cannon night fire and more.
MONTHLY MEETINGS
A free support group for people with loved ones who suffer from substance abuse disorder meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at 155 Park St., Pineville. The group is affiliated with One Voice, Inc. (Rescuing, Restoring and Rebuilding Families) and S.A.F.E. (Supporting Addicts Families Everywhere). For more information, call 304-732-7701.
The Wyoming County Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month in the County Commission Meeting Room at the Riverside Complex. Anyone is welcome to attend. If you have something you would like to have on the agenda, you must make an appointment by 3:30 Friday afternoon. To make an appointment, call 304-732-0007 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.