JAN. 6
The Wyoming County Board of Education will meet at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 at Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle School.
Agenda items include:
n November school financial reports
n employee termination letter
n employee reprimand letter
n letter of prohibition of service, in any capacity, in any Wyoming County school or program
JAN. 13
Appalachian Beekeeping Collective will lead a free, five-week course on getting started with beekeeping, beginning on Monday, Jan. 13. The class will meet at 6 p.m. Mondays at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center. No experience is necessary. Participants can register on the first night of class, or search for Appalachian Beekeeping Collective on Facebook.
MARCH 6-8
2020 Tracking and Wood’s Lore Workshop, March 6-8, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. Presented by Trails, Inc. Step back in time to the 18th century, when American Indians and European Americans lived closer to nature. Learn some of the skills that were necessary for everyday life and learn of the cultural sharing that has made our modern lives richer. Enjoy nature, drama, tracking, and history in outdoor and indoor settings.