NOV. 16
Holiday Vendor and Craft Event, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 392 Appalachian Highway, Pineville. Hosted by Hailey Wallace. At the old Sears building next to Cook Memorial Baptist Church. Spaces still available. Includes one table and two chairs for $20. Must be prepaid. Nonrefundable. Confirmed vendors include: Wallace’s Creations; Paparazzi — Katy Birch; Color Street — Victoria Neal; Wallace’s Country Candle Shop; Food — Tomacina Morgan; Swarovski Jewelry — Charissa Cook; Chalk Couture — Teresa Craft; Mary Kay — Kelsey Miller; Nevie’s Boutique — Kelee Miller.
DEC. 7
Pineville Winter Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Pineville Elementary School. Free admission. Door prizes, bake sale, raffles, jewelry, ceramics, gifts, crafts, decor, giveaways, hot dogs and more. Proceeds benefit the Wyoming County Toy Fund.
Santa at the Park at Twin Falls State Park, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Join Santa and Mrs. Clause in the Azalea Room at the Lodge at 6 p.m. for some cookies and cocoa. Free family fun event.