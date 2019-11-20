NOV. 23
n Cheer Revolution Bingo, Nov. 23, Westside High School. Early bird 5-6 p.m.; Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, and are limited in number. Prizes include three nights of luxury tent “glamping” at The Ridge Outdoor Resort, Vera Bradley luggage set, products from Michael Kors and Tory Burch. Message Amy Price Lambert on Facebook for more information, tickets.
DEC. 5
n 4th annual Oceana Christmas Lights Parade, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Oceana. Hosted by the Oceana Chamber of Commerce. Parade lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the street beside the library and along the back street toward City Hall. Parade will go from the Post Office to Gilliland Park. The Oceana Christmas Lights Parade is a festive, fun-filled, illuminated Christmas parade to celebrate the community spirit of the season. Enter your church group, civic club, youth group, classic car, business, or family. Untangle your holiday lights and get glowing because everyone is invited to enter the parade. All you have to do is show up and get in line. Following the parade, join us at the amphitheater in Gilliland Park for free photos with Santa.
DEC. 6
n Mullens Downtown Christmas Celebration and Parade, 6-7:30 p.m., 316 Moran Ave., Mullens. Features tree lighting, Smores, hot chocolate, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a parade.
DEC. 7
n Pineville Winter Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Pineville Elementary School. Free admission. Door prizes, bake sale, raffles, jewelry, ceramics, gifts, crafts, decor, giveaways, hot dogs and more. Proceeds benefit the Wyoming County Toy Fund.
n Santa at the Park at Twin Falls State Park, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Join Santa and Mrs. Clause in the Azalea Room at the Lodge at 6 p.m. for some cookies and cocoa. Free family fun event.
n Hometown Christmas celebration, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Pineville. Parade lineup starts at 5 p.m. at Pineville Elementary School. Lighted parade participants welcome. Following parade, head to the Wyoming County Courthouse for carriage rides, stories, carols, hot chocolate and cookies, selfies with Santa, vendors and more.