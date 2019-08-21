To submit an item for the Community Calendar, send an e-mail to PIHnews@HDMediaLLC.com.
AUG. 22
n Community Meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Wyoming County Peer Recovery Connections, 155 Park St., Pineville.
AUG. 24
n Wings of Wonder: WV Birds of Prey, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Twin Falls State Park, Mullens. Three Rivers Avian Center will bring six Raptor Ambassadors for a special program. The event is free, open to the public and great for all ages. Learn pro-active tips for helping West Virginia's wild birds and get a chance to ask questions during this interactive program.
AUG. 26
n Renegade Academy at Westside High School, 7:20 a.m.-2:48 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. Full-day orientation for incoming freshmen. Parents/guardians also encouraged to attend morning session. Buses will make morning and evening runs. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Attendance is optional, but strongly recommended.
AUG. 27
n Warrior Academy at Wyoming East High School, 7:20 a.m.-2:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Full-day orientation for incoming freshmen. Parents/guardians also encouraged to attend morning session. Buses will make morning and evening runs. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Attendance is optional, but strongly recommended.
n Back to School Bash, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Glen Fork Elementary & Middle. Features performance from the stage show "Annie" by Miss Bethany Cook. Refreshments will be served before watching an outdoor movie.
SEPT. 2
n The Pineville Fire Department in conjunction with the Town of Pineville are teaming up to bring back the 2019 Pineville Labor Day Celebration. This year's carnival will feature family owned and operated R&D Amusements from North Carolina. We are also finalizing our entertainment for the weekend as well and will provide a full schedule of all events in the coming days. If you are interested in being a vendor for this event, contact Town Manager Marissa Moore at City Hall, 304-732-6255. If you are interested in participating in our annual parade on Monday at 11 a.m., contact Angel Lane at the Wyoming County Board Office. The celebration will end with a fireworks display.
SEPT. 7
n Oceana Art in the Park, 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Gilliland Park. A variety of local artists and craftspeople will showcase their talent and may have some of their creations for sale. This event will include local food vendors and live music from local bands. If you are an artist, artisan, crafts-person (including but not limited to: painting, photography, wood working, music, etc.) and would like to display or sell your work during Art in the Park, visit their event page on Facebook for information and updates.
SEPT. 15-21
n Cyclone Church of God, 5591 Country Road in Cyclone, will host a revival at 7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, Sept, 15-21. Guest speakers will include Darrell Bailey, Don and Emma Lou White, Ralph Blankenship and Michael "Mike" Kell.
SEPT. 28
n Westside High School Cheer Bingo, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Westside High School. Early Bird starts at 5:30 p.m. Regular Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $15; tickets at the door $20. See any Westside Cheerleader or parent for a ticket. See the Westside Cheer Bingo event on Facebook for additional details.
SEPT. 29
n Pineville Business Pitch Competition, 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Wyoming County Courthouse. Deadline to apply is Aug. 28. Anyone who is interested in starting a small business or has a small business that is less than two years old in Wyoming County is invited to participate in our upcoming Business Pitch Competition. Visit the event page on Facebook for guidelines and link to the application. Plan to come out for a great day of food, fun, and hearing about new small businesses in Wyoming County.
NOV. 2
n Mullens Fall Festival Photo Contest, 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the festival stage. Rules are as follows: Photo must be yours originally; must include date and location of picture; location must be in WV; photo must be submitted in a frame with date and location attached to front; name and phone number of photographer must be attached to back of photo frame; each submission has a $5 entry fee. There will be jars for people to vote with their monetary donation. Your $5 entry fee will be counted toward the final total. The photo with the most money at the end of the night will win. Winner takes half of proceeds.