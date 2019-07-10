To submit an item for the Community Calendar, send an email to PIHnews@HDMediaLLC.com.
JULY 12-14
n 8th annual Civil War Days, Friday-Sunday, July 12-14, at Twin Falls State Park, Mullens. Presented by the Wyoming County Historical Museum and Hale's Battery of the 22nd VA. Visit https://www.facebook.com/WVSPTwinFalls/ for updates and details.
JULY 13
n Guyandotte River Regatta and Float, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Mullens Opportunity Center.
JULY 15-26
n Swimming Lessons, 10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19 and July 22-26, at Gilliland Park Pool, Oceana. Cost is $5 a day. For ages 3 and up.
JULY 18
n Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is hosting new student orientation sessions for all incoming summer and fall students. Wyoming/McDowell campus: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Space is limited; RSVP to 304-896-7100.
JULY 19
n Youth Mental Health First Aid Training, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Cook Memorial Baptist Church Annex, Pineville. Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis. Youth Mental Health First Aid is primarily designed for adults who regularly interact with young people. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders. Training provided by Southern Highlands Community Mental Health. Tickets are free at eventbrite.com.
JULY 20
n Upper Laurel Fire-Rescue Station 500 Anniversary Celebration, 2-11 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Poplar Gap Road, Ravencliff, W.Va. Music, fireworks, dunk tank, food, corn hole tournament, raffles, prizes, games, department open house, community fire education, health checks by WVU medical students.
n S-Con, Southern's Gaming and Pop Culture Convention, noon Saturday, July 20. Vendors pay $25 per space. Proceeds benefit the Foundation, which provides scholarships to Southern students. contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429.
JULY 26
n 2019 Glow Walk, 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Twin Falls State Park, Mullens. Free.
JULY 27
n The annual Bud Alps Reunion is slated for July 27 in Bud. The reunion will be held at Herndon Consolidated School from noon to 5 p.m.
n 2nd annual Cardboard Boat Race, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Gilliland Park Pool, Oceana. More information on the Facebook event page.