NOV. 2
Mullens Fall Festival Photo Contest, 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the festival stage. Rules are as follows: Photo must be yours originally; must include date and location of picture; location must be in West Virginia; photo must be submitted in a frame with date and location attached to front; name and phone number of photographer must be attached to back of photo frame; each submission has a $5 entry fee. There will be jars for people to vote with their monetary donation. Your $5 entry fee will be counted toward the final total. The photo with the most money at the end of the night will win. Winner takes half of proceeds.
City of Mullens Fall Festival, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. at the Mullens Municipal Parking Lot. Apple butter making and kettle corn, crafts and vendors, pet costume contest, hayrides, pie eating contest, cornhole, live music from The Switch and Curtis Lovejoy, games, food, music and more, including a Thanksgiving Table Decorating Contest.
NOV. 8
2019 Song Writer’s Retreat at Twin Falls State Park with ASCAP songwriter Jim Ritchey and nationally acclaimed BMI songwriter Kelley Hunt. Workshop sessions will cover topics including creativity, songwriting techniques, collaboration, music business basics and many other related subjects. Participants will have multiple opportunities to write during the weekend as well as to share their songs. The workshop is designed for songwriters of all levels but will be particularly helpful for those who have written songs already and need some help perfecting their craft. Participants need not play an instrument, but a piano will be available, and everyone is encouraged to bring a guitar.