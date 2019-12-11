DEC. 13
n Home for the Holidays Tour, hosted by Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., 7-10 p.m. Dec. 13, Dec. 21. Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, West Virginia. Home for the Holidays Tour will feature Landau and his band with special guest star Larry Groce, the host and co-creator of the long running and hugely popular Mountain Stage National Public Radio Mountain produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Reserve your tickets in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com.
DEC. 17
n Christmas “Paint with Me” Class, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, Pineville E-Z Stop, 478 River Road, Pineville. Hosted by Katie Williamson. Bring your child or friend for an “experience” this Christmas while you paint an adorable reindeer together. Sip hot chocolate, graze on cookies and enjoy Christmas music while you create a masterpiece. This class is for adults and children ages 6 and up. It is guided step-by-step or you can choose to have a canvas prepared with an outline depending on age and skill level. All supplies are provided including brush set, paint, plastic apron, easel and canvas panel. Class is limited to 18-20 people; sign up soon by commenting or private messaging on the Facebook event site, www.facebook.com/events/432090174155162/. Cost is $25 for child only; $40 for child and adult and $40 couples.