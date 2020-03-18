March 20-21
Spring Rummage Sale, March 20-21, 118 Guyandotte Ave., Mullens. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.
March 27-28
The 41st annual Toughman Contest, scheduled for March 27-28 at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, has been postponed. You can choose to either keep your tickets and they will be valid for the new date once it’s set, or call/visit the convention center for a refund. If you paid by credit card, the refund can be made back to the card with a phone call. If you paid cash and bought your tickets directly from the convention center, then bring your tickets in for a refund. If your tickets were purchased from a fighter, please see them for a refund.
March 28
Swinging with Sinatra, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Mullens Veterans Building. Lee Dean will be performing as Ol’ Blue Eyes for this free event. Donations will be accepted at the event, and all proceeds will be split between the Mullens Police and Fire Departments. Concessions and treats will be sold at this event as well. They will be prepared by Christy Seaton. This is an all-ages event, and will be a guaranteed great time. Come out and enjoy this community event, and help your local heroes at the same time.
April 4
Sportman’s Bingo, 6 p.m. April 4, Road Branch Elementary & Middle School, 1165 Huff Creek Road, Cyclone. For the Huff Creek Watershed. Doors at 4 p.m.; Early Bingo at 5 p.m.; Regular Bingo at 6 p.m.
April 11
Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 11, Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive. West Virginia’s largest Exotic Animal Expo will be in Beckley for the first time. Reptiles, invertebrates, small mammals, birds offered by breeders. Admission is $5 adults; kids 12 and younger free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
May 16
Mountaineer Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will be at Westside High School from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16. This is for anyone who needs help. Recipients should bring one or two large boxes or laundry baskets in which to carry their food home. This is a drive-through pantry, no standing in line. Volunteers are also needed. It’s a great opportunity for churches, schools, scouts, organizations, or anyone who just wants to help the community. Volunteers need to be at Westside by 9 a.m. on May 16.
May 29-30
Southern WV Home Builders Association Home & Leisure Show, originally scheduled for March 20-21, has been moved to May 29-30 at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. Hunting and fishing area, petting zoo and more.
June 5-6
Southern Communications Women’s Expo, which was originally planned for last weekend at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, was rescheduled for June 5 and 6. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/103CIR/videos/805651029954587/
July 17-19
Mark your calendar now for the 9th annual Civil War Days, July 17-19 at Twin Falls Resort State Park. Hosted by annual Wyoming County Civil War Days and Wyoming County Historical Museum. Includes battle re-enactment, ghost stories, cannon night fire and more.
MONTHLY MEETINGS
A free support group for people with loved ones who suffer from substance abuse disorder meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at 155 Park St., Pineville. The group is affiliated with One Voice, Inc. (Rescuing, Restoring and Rebuilding Families) and S.A.F.E. (Supporting Addicts Families Everywhere). For more information, call 304-732-7701.
The Wyoming County Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month in the County Commission Meeting Room at the Riverside Complex. Anyone is welcome to attend. If you have something you would like to have on the agenda, you must make an appointment by 3:30 Friday afternoon. To make an appointment, call 304-732-0007 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.