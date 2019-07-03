To submit an item for the Community Calendar, send an email to PIHnews@HDMediaLLC.com.
JULY 4
Mullens 4th of July Celebration. Starts at 11 a.m. with Sack races/3-legged races at the MOC; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Dollar Swim Day at the city pool; 2 p.m.: Lil Mr. and Ms. Firecracker on the MOC main stage; 4 p.m.: Patriotic Pet Show; 5 p.m.: Parade lineup; 6 p.m.: Parade; 7 p.m.: Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest main stage, MOC; 8 p.m.: Concert on the Main Stage; A fireworks show will be held immediately following the concert. Ribbons and trophies will be awarded for contests and the parade. For more information, call 304-673-0917.
JULY 6
The annual Oceana Heritage Festival is planned for 6 to 10 p.m. on July 6 in Gilliland Park, Oceana. There will be free pizza and watermelon at 6 p.m., a free concert at 7 p.m., and fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Members are welcome to setup a booth on the tennis court during the Heritage Festival to let visitors know more about your business. Hosted by the Oceana Chamber of Commerce.
Yoga in the Park, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Gilliland Park Pool, Oceana. Donation-based, beginner yoga class taught by Sarah Abrams.
JULY 7
Carman in concert, 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at First Baptist Church of Williamson. VIP tickets $100; free general admission. Visit www.fbcwilliamson.com or call 304-235-1930.
JULY 8
Lewis & Clark Circus, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Gilliland Park, Oceana. Tickets, $15 adult and $10 child. Visit lewis-clarkcircus.com.
JULY 12-14
8th annual Civil War Days, Friday-Sunday, July 12-14, at Twin Falls State Park, Mullens. Presented by the Wyoming County Historical Museum and Hale's Battery of the 22nd VA. Visit https://www.facebook.com/WVSPTwinFalls/ for updates and details.
JULY 18
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is hosting new student orientation sessions for all incoming summer and fall students. Wyoming/McDowell campus: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Space is limited; RSVP to 304-896-7100.
JULY 20
Upper Laurel Fire - Rescue Station 500 Anniversary Celebration, 2-11 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Poplar Gap Road, Ravencliff, W.Va. Music, fireworks, dunk tank, food, corn hole tournament, raffles, prizes, games, department open house, community fire education, health checks by WVU medical students.
S-Con, Southern's Gaming and Pop Culture Convention, noon Saturday, July 20. Vendors pay $25 per space. Proceeds benefit the Foundation, which provides scholarships to Southern students. contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429.
JULY 26
2019 Glow Walk, 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Twin Falls State Park, Mullens. Free.
JULY 27
The annual Bud Alps Reunion is slated for July 27 in Bud. The reunion will be held at Herndon Consolidated School from noon to 5 p.m.
2nd annual Cardboard Boat Race, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Gilliland Park Pool, Oceana. More information on the Facebook event page.