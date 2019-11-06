NOV. 8
2019 Song Writer’s Retreat at Twin Falls State Park with ASCAP songwriter Jim Ritchey and nationally acclaimed BMI songwriter Kelley Hunt. Workshop sessions will cover topics including creativity, songwriting techniques, collaboration, music business basics and many other related subjects. Participants will have multiple opportunities to write during the weekend as well as to share their songs. The workshop is designed for songwriters of all levels but will be particularly helpful for those who have written songs already and need some help perfecting their craft. Participants need not play an instrument, but a piano will be available, and everyone is encouraged to bring a guitar.
NOV. 11
Veterans Day Parade, 1-2 p.m. Nov. 11, Oceana. Students in the Westside Future Leaders Program will be marching in the Veterans Day Parade in Oceana. Come out and support our Wyoming County Veterans and our Future Leaders.
NOV. 16
Holiday Vendor and Craft Event, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 392 Appalachian Highway, Pineville. Hosted by Hailey Wallace. At the old Sears building next to Cook Memorial Baptist Church. Spaces still available. Includes one table and two chairs for $20. Must be prepaid. Nonrefundable. Confirmed vendors include: Wallace’s Creations; Paparazzi — Katy Birch; Color Street — Victoria Neal; Wallace’s Country Candle Shop; Food — Tomacina Morgan; Swarovski Jewelry — Charissa Cook; Chalk Couture — Teresa Craft; Mary Kay — Kelsey Miller; Nevie’s Boutique — Kelee Miller.
DEC. 7
Pineville Winter Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Pineville Elementary School. Free admission. Door prizes, bake sale, raffles, jewelry, ceramics, gifts, crafts, decor, giveaways, hot dogs and more. Proceeds benefit the Wyoming County Toy Fund.
Santa at the Park at Twin Falls State Park, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Join Santa and Mrs. Clause in the Azalea Room at the Lodge at 6 p.m. for some cookies and coco. Free family fun event.