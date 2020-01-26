Feb. 8
n The Mountaineer Food Bank will bring its mobile pantry to Wyoming County from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Westside High School in Clear Fork. People in need of food are asked to bring a laundry basket or large, sturdy box in which to carry their food home.
Feb. 11
n Rah Rah Renegade 2020, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Westside High School. Calling all girls and boys who love cheerleading. Come and experience the time of your life with the Westside Varsity Cheerleaders as you attend practices and cheer on our Renegades at a boys’ basketball game on February 11. This was formerly known as Little Miss Renegade, but since our sport includes some awesome fellas, we welcome little boys to participate in the new and improved Rah Rah Renegade. This is a fundraiser for the WHS Cheer team. All money is due to Melanie Cook Lusk at Westside High School by Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Message Kristy Hill Fleenor or our Westside Cheer account for details.
Feb. 15
n 2020 Valentines Dance, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens.Variety of packages available. Two people for one night, $144.80; includes standard room, dance, appetizers and refreshments. Dance begins at 8 p.m. in the Azalea room. DJ for the evening, Dave Alley. Reservations are required. Call 304-294-4000.
March 6-8
n 2020 Tracking and Wood’s Lore Workshop, March 6-8, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. Presented by Trails, Inc. Step back in time to the 18th century. Learn some of the skills that were necessary for everyday life and learn of the cultural sharing that has made our modern lives richer. Enjoy nature, drama, tracking, and history in outdoor and indoor settings.
March 15
Green Day Hike, noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. Join a group hike at noon or 4 p.m. on the Falls Trail, a 1 1/4 mile that passes by both falls that gave the park its name. Join Tammy and shake off the winter blues! All participants will receive a Green Day hike patch after the hike.
July 17-19
n Mark your calendar now for the 9th Annual Civil War Days, July 17-19 at Twin Falls Resort State Park. Hosted by Annual Wyoming County Civil War Days and Wyoming County Historical Museum. Includes battle re-enactment, ghost stories, cannon night fire and more.