Feb. 13
n The Wyoming County Board of Education will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Westside High School.
Feb. 15
n 2020 Valentines Dance, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens.Variety of packages available. Two people for one night, $144.80; includes standard room, dance, appetizers and refreshments. Dance begins at 8 p.m. in the Azalea room. DJ for the evening, Dave Alley. Reservations are required. Call 304-294-4000.
n Wyoming East Theatre presents “Crow and Weasel,” by Jim Leonard Jr., at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Wyoming East High School. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
March 6-8
n 2020 Tracking and Wood’s Lore Workshop, March 6-8, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. Presented by Trails, Inc. Step back in time to the 18th century. Learn some of the skills that were necessary for everyday life and learn of the cultural sharing that has made our modern lives richer. Enjoy nature, drama, tracking, and history in outdoor and indoor settings.
March 15
n Green Day Hike, noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. Join a group hike at noon or 4 p.m. on the Falls Trail, a 1 1/4 mile that passes by both falls that gave the park its name. Join Tammy and shake off the winter blues! All participants will receive a Green Day hike patch after the hike.
July 17-19
n Mark your calendar now for the 9th annual Civil War Days, July 17-19 at Twin Falls Resort State Park. Hosted by annual Wyoming County Civil War Days and Wyoming County Historical Museum. Includes battle re-enactment, ghost stories, cannon night fire and more.
MONTHLY MEETINGS
n A free support group for people with loved ones who suffer from substance abuse disorder meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at 155 Park St., Pineville. The group is affiliated with One Voice, Inc. (Rescuing, Restoring and Rebuilding Families) and S.A.F.E. (Supporting Addicts Families Everywhere). For more information, call 304-732-7701.
n The Wyoming County Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month in the County Commission Meeting Room at the Riverside Complex. Anyone is welcome to attend. If you have something you would like to have on the agenda, you must make an appointment by 3:30 Friday afternoon. To make an appointment, call 304-732-0007 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.