PINEVILLE — It’s about that time.
Ghosts and goblins, witches and warlocks and maybe even a Batman or two will soon be knocking on your door.
It’s time for Halloween and trick-or-treat around the nation, and Wyoming County communities have set their times for Halloween this year.
All trick-or-treat activities in Wyoming County are set for Halloween Night, Oct. 31.
Here are the times by community.
- Pineville: 5-7 p.m.
- Oceana: 5:30 -7:30 p.m.
- Mullens: 6-8 p.m.
As usual, communities urge parents to follow annual Halloween safety tips:
- Avoid trick-or-treating alone; always walk in groups or with a trusted adult chaperone.
- Test all makeup in a small area first. Always remove the makeup before bedtime to avoid possible eye or skin irritation.
- Fasten tape that is reflective in nature to your costume and bags so drivers can see you.
- Carry a flashlight while trick-or-treating so others will see you. Walk and don’t run from house to house.
- Make sure that costume accessories like knives and swords are short, soft and flexible.
- Look both ways before crossing the street and use a crosswalk if possible. Only walk on sidewalks when possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic.
- Wear masks that fit well and make sure custumes doesn’t block vision to avoid trips or falls.
- After returning home, adults should check all treats for choking hazards and tampering before allowing children to eat them. Limit the amount of treats eaten each day.
- Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
Enter homes only if you are with a trusted adult and only visit well-lit houses. Never accept rides from strangers.