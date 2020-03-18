20200318-pih-westsidecheer

Westside cheerleaders and a large contingent of “Clear Fork Crazies” support their team during the Lady Renegades game against Winfield in the quarterfinals of the Class AA state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum on March 11. Winfield won the game 81-38 to end Westside’s season.

 Dave Morrison/The Independent Herald

Westside cheerleaders and a large contingent of “Clear Fork Crazies” support their team during the Lady Renegades game against Winfield in the quarterfinals of the Class AA state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Winfield won the game 81-38 to end Westside’s season.