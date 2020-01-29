PINEVILLE — Law and Order in Wyoming County:
A county man was arrested on sexual assault charges.
According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, Robert Edward Dennis was jailed on charges of first-degree sexual assault and sexual assault by a parent, guardian or custodian.
He was transported to Southern Regional Jail after his arrest and was being held on a $50,000 bond.
Dennis, of Clear Fork, was arrested on Monday.
Deputy Todd Reilley of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting officer.
Mullens man killed in car crashThere was a fatal car accident in Wyoming County on Thursday.
According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, a car ran off the road on Route 10 in New Richmond.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Noon, a 20-year-old from Mullens.
Reports said Noon was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.