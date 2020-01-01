PINEVILLE — Chief Deputy Brad Ellison remembers the time he came into the office and Sheriff C.S. Parker took aim and fired a fake blank gun at him.
The sound of a shot had Ellison jumping on a desk and throwing his snuff can.
Oh, Ellison got his revenge — several times.
“Sherrill hated snakes,” Ellison recalled Friday evening. “I mean, if you even mentioned a snake, he didn’t want to hear about it. So every now and then, I’d get one of those rubber snakes and put it in his box or slide it under his door. You’d hear him holler.”
Ellison laughed at the jokes the guys used to pull on each other.
But he remembers his friend another way, as well.
“I think I would call Sherrill stoic,” Ellison said. “He was all business. When it came to the job, he was going to get it done. He was all about making Wyoming County the best it could be. When it was time, he could joke with the best of them, but he was also all about business.”
County officials and deputies were recalling their sheriff this week after his passing on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Parker passed away at 5:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve after a long illness.
The Sheriff was taken to the courthouse on Sunday, where he was laid in state and friends could pay their respects until 4 p.m.; that evening, he was taken to the Mullens Middle School gym in his hometown, were friends and family paid tribute to the long-time Wyoming County Sheriff.
Parker’s funeral was held on Monday, Dec. 30.
Ellison worked in law enforcement for 45 years. He was a long-time sheriff along with Randall Aliff. The two took turns over the years serving as sheriff because there is a two-term limit on the office.
“You can say that Sherrill dedicated his life to law enforcement,” Ellison said. “For long-time guys myself and Randy Brooks (the duo who now have the most seniority in the sheriff’s office), all we knew were Sherrill an Randall. It was an honor to work for and alongside those two men. I learned a lot about policing from those two gentlemen.”
Ellison was offered the position of sheriff, but since he is running for the office, he declined because the one year remaining on the current term would count as one term.
So Deputy Randy Brooks has been appointed by the Wyoming County Commission to serve out the remainder of Parker’s term. He will be placed on a leave of absence and will retain his status when the term of Sheriff runs out.
Ellison will continue to serve as the chief deputy.
Parker was born on March 28, 1947, in Itmann. He is survived by two sons, Scott and Patrick and five grandchildren.