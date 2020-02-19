HUNTINGTON — The board of HuntPAC, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee, voted unanimously Feb. 11 to endorse two candidates who will appear on the ballot to represent the 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives this primary election: U.S. Rep. Carol Miller and Paul Davis.
“Both of these candidates have strong ties to our Chamber, are well known in our region, and should be supported in the primary election,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber, in a news release. “Congresswoman Miller has done great work as our representative in Congress, and we find her and her staff to be very responsive and effective when dealing with issues that pertain to our region, such as the recent support of 24-hour tower service to Huntington Tri-State Airport. Davis has done good work at the Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) and plays an active role in our community here in Huntington, especially in his work with the development of Pullman Plaza.”
The primary election in West Virginia will occur May 12. Early voting in this election begins April 29 at local county courthouses, annexes or designated community voting locations. The deadline to register to vote is April 21.
Laborers’ District Council endorses Salango
The WV and Appalachian Laborers’ District Council has endorsed Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, a Democrat, for governor in 2020. The Laborers’ District Council represents 7,000 members.
“Ben Salango has been a well-known friend to organized labor and a champion for working families in West Virginia,” said Craig Harvey, business manager of the WV and Appalachian Laborers’ District Council, in a news release.
He pointed to Salango’s support of working families both in his professional life and as a Kanawha County commissioner, as well as his years spent practicing law and defending West Virginians against corruption, abuse and neglect.
“I am honored to have the support of the WV and Appalachian Laborers’ District Council in this campaign,” Salango said. “I am committed to protecting working families in West Virginia and working every day to create new jobs. I look forward to having the Laborers join me on the campaign trail to guarantee that we can make this happen.”