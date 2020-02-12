The cast and crew of the Wyoming East Theatre Group and the Westside High School Theater Troupe have advanced to the West Virginia Thespian Festival in March after both advancing at the regional level on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Summersville.
Wyoming East performed “Crow and Weasel.” Kylee Boyce and Shay Hall received All-Festival Cast awards and Scott Stacy won the Supporting Performance award.
The Westside troupe, under the guidance of Susie Griffin, performed “Radium Girls.” Jacob Lester and Jordan Simpson were members of the all-festival and Kaitlyn Elkins was named an outstanding performer.