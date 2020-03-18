PINEVILLE — To say the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic is a fluid situation at this point is a large understatement.
While no known cases had been discovered up to Sunday in the state, even locally the situation was changing by the moment.
The timeline went from nearly business as usual Thursday morning, to the indefinite postponement of a regional tournament game, to the cancellation of extracurricular activities by Thursday evening to school being canceled indefinitely.
In 36 hours time, the county was bracing for the worst as many stores were having a hard time keeping the shelves stocked.
After the girls state basketball tournament was postponed between sessions Thursday and regional games were likewise called off, Wyoming County Schools got out in front of the situation by cancelling extracurricular activities after a meeting of the Board of Education Thursday, March 12.
“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students, employees and the families that we serve, the Wyoming County Board of Education voted at the Board of Education meeting today to suspend all extracurricular activities, effective immediately, until further notice,” the board said in a statement.
That includes any and all school activities beyond the normal hours of the school day.
“Our Board of Education not only believes in doing what is best for children, they are willing to make the tough and courageous decisions that sometimes come with that commitment,” Wyoming County Schools Superintendent Deirdre Cline said. “This decision is is one of those tough and courageous decisions that was made in the best interests of children and with safety for all in mind.”
By Friday morning, Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference, the second in as many days, and officially closed school in all 55 counties.
Using the instruction from the governor’s office, Cline announced that county students were to begin work on their five NTID packets (snow packets) beginning Monday. These are the packets that were sent home in October and can also be accessed from the school website or the LiveGrades account.
The board announced Saturday that during the school closure, bus drivers would be delivering lunches and next-day breakfasts to students on their bus routes, beginning Tuesday, March 17.
Buses will leave the schools at 10 a.m. and deliver until 1:30 p.m.
Those wishing to participate should watch for their bus or call their school to be sure of delivery. Meals can also be picked up at the school locations.
“These are extraordinary times for our school system and our world,” Cline said. “Together, as a team, we will work to help the children we serve and their families the best we can.”
Parents and guardians were asked to call the Wyoming County BOE for resources or with questions or concerns.