CHARLESTON — Del. Chad Lovejoy’s push to help first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder is not over.
After three years of research and work to garner support, the Cabell County Democrat’s bill, House Bill 2321, finally passed the West Virginia House unanimously this year, but died in the Senate Finance Committee. The legislation would permit police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics to receive workers’ compensation benefits for PTSD caused by their profession. Currently, benefits are only available for PTSD if there is an accompanying physical injury.
On Friday, Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, took up the mantle for Lovejoy in the Senate, saying he understood there were unanswered questions relating to the bill but that it would have helped a lot of people.
“I hope that we can work together next session to get the questions answered and get this bill done,” he said.
Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, chairman of the Finance Committee, said the bill isn’t dead. He said he needed a month or two to heal from a car accident he was in at the start of the session, then he plans to return to Charleston to convene a group of stakeholders to work on the details of the bill.
“It is not going to wait until next February,” Blair said. “The intent is we are going to continue on and find a way to make this happen … . We are going forward.”
Lovejoy said he was happy to hear the Senate was willing to keep working on the bill, and said he was ready to help in any way he can.
“I’m ready to sit down any day. We can do it tomorrow,” Lovejoy said.
Sixteen other states have similar benefits for first responders. Lovejoy said they need to look to those states to see how they make the benefits possible. The Ohio House of Representatives passed a similar bill in February.
“Most of the questions that are still out there can be addressed by looking at other states,” Lovejoy said. “We aren’t the first to do this. The answers are there. It’s hard, but it’s not impossible. I saw something on Facebook that there was an officer in Florida just died by suicide. He put a Facebook post up about what he was suffering with. It’s going to keep happening if we don’t do something.”
Lovejoy said he understood that providing more benefits will cost more, and no one wants to hurt volunteer fire departments by increasing the burden with increased costs. Lawmakers just need to figure out how to make it work.
During his push for the bill in the House, Lovejoy told the story of late Huntington firefighter Chris Coleman, who died by suicide two weeks after returning to work after using up all his paid time off for PTSD treatment.