CHARLESTON — Holding the late Chris Coleman’s Huntington Fire Department helmet in his hands Friday morning, Del. Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, told his fellow members of the West Virginia House of Delegates they had a choice.
“Now, my friend Nick didn’t have a choice when duty called him to respond to that apartment fire 10 years ago. He did what duty required him to do, and he and his family live with it to this day,” Lovejoy said. “My friend Daniel back home had no choice when he was called to go to those accident scenes and drug overdoses. He simply did what duty required, and he and his family live with it today. My friend Jerry had no choice when duty called him to that hillside in November of 1970 when that plane crashed. He did what duty required, and he lives with it to this day. And finally our friend Chris, he had no choice when duty called him into those scenes, those drug houses and fires. He did what duty required, and his family lives with it today.
“I submit we didn’t give him a real choice back in November of ’18 when he ran out of that sick and vacation time. So let’s do it now. Let’s do what duty requires of us, and let’s help those people who help us every day.”
After three years of vetting from seven different committees, House Bill 2321 was passed unanimously by the House on Friday. The legislation permits first responders to take workers’ compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder caused by their jobs. Currently, PTSD treatment is only covered by workers’ comp if there is an accompanying physical injury.
A licensed psychiatrist must diagnose a patient with PTSD related to an event or events linked to the person’s job as a firefighter, law enforcement officer, EMT or paramedic. Treatment may be provided by a psychiatrist or licensed counselor, and the person must continue treatment to continue receiving benefits.
The bill also requires a study be done by the end of the year on implementation and effectiveness of the bill, and if it should be expanded to others, such as 911 operators.
Lovejoy thanked the various committee chairs who had run the bill over the past three years and pledged to work with the Senate on passing the bill.
“I know there are some concerns about cost, and I know there are some concerns on how this unique thing will play out,” he said.
Lovejoy also thanked Bob Coleman, a retired Huntington firefighter who spoke to the Judiciary Committee about his son Chris Coleman, a Huntington firefighter who died by suicide two weeks after returning to his job after being ordered off work for PTSD treatment. Along with Chris Coleman’s helmet, Lovejoy showed the floor a photo of Chris and his surviving daughter.
Chris Coleman’s father said it was the toll of the opioid epidemic along with a fire that left two young children dead that caused his PTSD. He took all his sick and vacation time off, but when he ran out of paid time off, he had to choose between healing or feeding his daughter.
“I like to give the example of you are driving down the road and you hit a dog,” Lovejoy said. “You come outside and you hold the dog, you cradle the dog while the dog suffers and dies. That’s a pretty memorable experience for any of us, and I bet you would remember that 20 years later.
“Now imagine instead of a dog, it’s a person. And it happens over and over and over.”
Sixteen other states have similar benefits for first responders. The Ohio House of Representatives passed a similar bill last week that would permit first responders to seek workers compensation benefits for PTSD without a physical injury.