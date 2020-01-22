CHARLESTON — Two years ago, West Virginia was the first state in the nation to allow active military members overseas to vote on a mobile app. Now, the state may become the first to allow those with disabilities to vote using the same technology.
The Senate on Wednesday passed Senate Bill 94, the first bill to be passed by the body this session.
The bill would permit anyone with a physical disability that renders a person unable to vote in person without assistance at the polls to utilize the mobile absentee ballot.
The bill will bring the state into compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, said Sen. Charles Trump, chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
It amends the state’s definition of “disability” in the absentee ballot code to more align with Americans with Disabilities Act definitions.
Deployed members of the military and overseas citizens from 24 of West Virginia’s 55 counties made history by using the Voatz Inc. app during the November 2018 election. The app utilizes biometric identity verification and blockchain technology to offer voters a secure option to vote.
Jeremiah Underhill, legal director of Disability Rights West Virginia, said the ability to vote using the mobile app will be incredibly helpful for those with disabilities and will finally give some, like those with blindness, the ability to vote in private.