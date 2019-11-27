Brielle Lyons of Berlin McKinney was able to showcase her grand prize exhibit from the Regional Literature Fair. The showcase is at The Greenbrier during the WV Reading Association conference.
Berlin McKinney student showcases project at Greenbrier
cjohnsto
