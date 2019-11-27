20191127-pih-lyons

Brielle Lyons of Berlin McKinney was able to showcase her grand-prize exhibit from the Regional Literature Fair at The Greenbrier during the West Virginia Reading Association conference.

 Courtesy of Wyoming County Schools

